Poland's 'Eastern Partnership' set for summit approval

German chancellor Angela Merkel has backed Poland's plan to enhance EU relations with five eastern European states, putting the "Eastern Partnership" scheme on track for formal agreement at this week's EU summit.

"On Friday (20 June), we will ask the European Commission for concrete proposals so that this initiative does not give rise to mere titles, but to concrete projects," the chancellor said during a trip to Gdansk on Monday, Polish press agency PAP reports.

