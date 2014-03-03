EU to urge Russia to withdraw troops, drafts potential sanctions

EU countries plan to urge Russia to pull back its troops from Ukraine and to threaten sanctions if it does not comply.

According to a draft statement being debated at a snap EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (3 March), and seen by EUobserver, the Union will say it “strongly condemns the [invasion] [clear violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity] of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea by the Russian armed forces.”

The brackets indicate the language which h...