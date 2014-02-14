Ad
Renzi: 'Italy cannot live in a situation of uncertainty' (Photo: Il Fatto Quotidiano)

Younger rival ousts Italian PM

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The 39-year-old mayor of Florence, Matteo Renzi, has ousted Italy’s centre-left Prime Minister, Enrico Letta, after an internal party vote.

"Following the decisions taken today in the national committee of the Democratic party, I have informed the president, Giorgio Napolitano, of my desire to go to the Quirinale tomorrow to tender my resignation as prime minister," Letta said in a statement on Thursday (13 February).

The party voted 136 votes to 16, with two abstentions, to crea...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

