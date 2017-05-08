US firm says Russia behind Macron hack

A US cyber security firm has said Russia was behind the leaks designed to sway French elections last weekend.
Vitali Kremez, the head of research at Flashpoint, the New York-based firm, told the Reuters news agency on Saturday (5 May) it had signs that a Russian group known as “APT 28” was behind the leak.
"If indeed driven by Moscow, this leak appears to be a significant escalation over the previous Russian operations aimed ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.