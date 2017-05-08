Ad
euobserver
Hacked email from Macron's team purported to show financial irregularities (Photo: Leonardo Rizzi)

US firm says Russia behind Macron hack

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A US cyber security firm has said Russia was behind the leaks designed to sway French elections last weekend.

Vitali Kremez, the head of research at Flashpoint, the New York-based firm, told the Reuters news agency on Saturday (5 May) it had signs that a Russian group known as “APT 28” was behind the leak.

"If indeed driven by Moscow, this leak appears to be a significant escalation over the previous Russian operations aimed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia suspected of Macron hack
Fake news takes centre stage in French election
Anti-Macron leaks try to sway French election
Hacked email from Macron's team purported to show financial irregularities (Photo: Leonardo Rizzi)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections