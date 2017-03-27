French and German votes 'crucial' to Putin's agenda

Weakening the EU by meddling in French and German elections will be a big feature of Russian foreign policy this year, Russian opposition leader and former prime minister, Mikhail Kasyanov, has warned.

“The main purpose of Mr Putin is to divide and weaken Europe”, he told EUobserver in a recent interview from Moscow, referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“He wants to weaken the EU to the extent that it cannot conduct its own affairs without his direct participation … he...