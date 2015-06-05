Ad
Ankara: Erdogan’s popularity has fallen (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

Turkey elections: A worst case scenario

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A big win for Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (7 June) could spell “goodbye” to the EU accession process, or worse.

The parliamentary vote is, on paper, not about Erdogan, who resigned from the ruling AKP party when he became president, a “neutral” figure in the Turkish constitution.

But you wouldn’t know it from the campaign trail.

Erdogan is speaking at AKP rally after rally, in which he recites the Koran and in which crowds chant “Allahu akbar” in retu...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

