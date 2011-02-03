'Go now' EU countries tell Mubarak, as Egypt faces Tiananmen moment

Germany, France and the UK have told Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak to begin the transition to democracy "now," amid pitched battles between government forces and pro-democracy protesters in Cairo's main plaza.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said that the "orderly transition" that EU foreign ministers had called for two days before - in conclusions which deliberately left the schedule open - "needs to start now". His French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy, issued a similar cal...