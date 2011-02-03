Ad
euobserver
Protesters praying next to a parked tank in Tahrir Square, Cairo on 30 January. Over 800 were hurt as violence erupted three days later (Photo: Iman Mosaad)

'Go now' EU countries tell Mubarak, as Egypt faces Tiananmen moment

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Germany, France and the UK have told Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak to begin the transition to democracy "now," amid pitched battles between government forces and pro-democracy protesters in Cairo's main plaza.

UK Prime Minister David Cameron on Wednesday said that the "orderly transition" that EU foreign ministers had called for two days before - in conclusions which deliberately left the schedule open - "needs to start now". His French counterpart, Nicolas Sarkozy, issued a similar cal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Protesters praying next to a parked tank in Tahrir Square, Cairo on 30 January. Over 800 were hurt as violence erupted three days later (Photo: Iman Mosaad)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections