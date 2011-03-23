Ad
EU firms are eager to widen their presence in China (Photo: Proggie)

Barnier presses China to open up banking sector to EU firms

by Leigh Phillips,

EU internal market and financial services commissioner Michel Barnier was in Beijing on Tuesday (22 March), pressing the Chinese government to ease restrictions on foreign ownership in the banking sector.

EU "enterprises should enjoy the same treatment in China that Chinese enterprises enjoy in Europe, neither more nor less," he told reporters, reports AFP.

The commissioner made the comments after a meeting with senior officials, including finance minister Xie Xuren and central ba...

