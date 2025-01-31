Ad
euobserver
The Nauti-Octopus statue outside the Palais de Justice in Brussels on 17 December 2024: Kazakhstan’s tentacles reached into private home (Photo: EUobserver )

Investigation

Rear Window: How a UK firm spied on target in the EU capital

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium has drawn a thin red line against illicit surveillance in the EU capital, in a trial that exposed the “creepy” modus operandi of a British private-eye firm. 

It was a rainy Saturday shortly after 4PM on 5 August 2017 in Place du Châtelain in Brussels, a trendy area popular with expats, when Bota Jardemalie, a now 48-year-old Kazakh lawyer and refu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The Nauti-Octopus statue outside the Palais de Justice in Brussels on 17 December 2024: Kazakhstan’s tentacles reached into private home (Photo: EUobserver )

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections