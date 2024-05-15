Ad
euobserver
Cutting the Internet and phone network is a weapon of control frequently used by authoritarian governments (Photo: Pexels)

Government internet shutdowns 'worst on record' in 2023

EU & the World
Digital
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

2023 was the worst year of internet shutdowns across the world on record, with governments deliberately interrupting the internet at least 283 times in 39 countries, according to research published on Wednesday (15 May).

The ‘Shrinking Democracy’ report by Access Now, an NGO, pointed to an escalation in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

No internet, light, heat: how war-hit Ukrainians remote-work
The Digital Services Act — a case-study in keeping public in dark
Cutting the Internet and phone network is a weapon of control frequently used by authoritarian governments (Photo: Pexels)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections