Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says Israel is not above the law (Photo: European Parliament - Audiovisual Unit)

Abbas wants EU peacekeepers in the Middle East

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop,

The president of the Palestinian Authority urged Europe to play a bigger role in the Middle East, renewing his calls for the presence of international peacekeepers and election monitors in the region after the Israeli war on Gaza, which he labelled a "war crime".

Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (4 February), Mr Abbas said the time had come for the international community to step in, detailing the suffering of Gazan civilians during the January offensive by...

