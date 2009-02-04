Abbas wants EU peacekeepers in the Middle East

The president of the Palestinian Authority urged Europe to play a bigger role in the Middle East, renewing his calls for the presence of international peacekeepers and election monitors in the region after the Israeli war on Gaza, which he labelled a "war crime".
Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (4 February), Mr Abbas said the time had come for the international community to step in, detailing the suffering of Gazan civilians during the January offensive by...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here