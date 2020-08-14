Ad
euobserver
Tear gas canister (Photo: Tilemahos Efthimiadis)

A dispatch from the streets of Minsk

by Amnesty International, Brussels,

"Young man, come here, let's talk," she calls out to a guy running past the entrance of a downtown residential building in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

She's about 50 years old, and she's holding a small dog in her arms.

Two other younger women are standing with her in the shadow of bushes surrounding a greyish concrete six-story apartment building, typical to all former Soviet cities. They keep their voices low, talking very quietly.\n \nIt's three o'clock in the morning and t...

Author Bio

The name of the writer, who works with international charity Amnesty International, was omitted for security reasons.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

