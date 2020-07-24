EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation

EU member states agreed to common hygiene standards on planes and airports in order to help curb the spread of new coronavirus infections, German transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, announced on Thursday (23 July).
Measures adopted in a videoconference meeting include mouth-and-nose protection for all passengers from six years old, better information for passengers and compliance with social distancing at airports during security checks and check-in - even if this results in delays or ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.