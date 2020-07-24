Ad
Major airlines are also calling for a joint coronavirus testing programme in order to resume Europe-US flights (Photo: European Commission)

EU states agree on corona hygiene standards for aviation

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU member states agreed to common hygiene standards on planes and airports in order to help curb the spread of new coronavirus infections, German transport minister, Andreas Scheuer, announced on Thursday (23 July).

Measures adopted in a videoconference meeting include mouth-and-nose protection for all passengers from six years old, better information for passengers and compliance with social distancing at airports during security checks and check-in - even if this results in delays or ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

