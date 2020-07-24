Why Poland can't and won't hit 2050 EU Green Deal target

Many capitals, experts and politicians see Poland as the 'enfant terrible' of climate negotiations.
The only EU capital that does not agree to the goal of going climate-neutral by 2050. Everybody asks why? But the answer is darn simple. Money and time.
The achievement of net climate-neutrality by 2050 is the primary long-term goal of the European Union. In practice, it means that it is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to the amount absorbed by forests across the EU.
Piotr Arak is the head of the Polish Economic Institute, a public think tank in Warsaw.
