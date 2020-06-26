Ad
Last year, Cyprus, France, Greece, Malta and Spain received more asylum applicants than during the migration crisis in 2015 (Photo: Frontex)

EU asylum applications rise for first time since 2015 wave

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Asylum applications to the EU increased for the first time last year since the migration crisis of 2015, according to the latest report from the European Asylum Support Office (Easo) on Thursday (25 June).

The Easo report shows that migration trends in the EU vary considerably from country to country, and from north to south.

Half of all asylum applications in the EU were lodged in just three memb...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

