Calls have intensified for both sides to halt the violence. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels condemns Israeli bombing of UN school

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Pressure to obtain a ceasefire in Gaza has been mounting, with the EU warning Israel it was "destroying" its image, while Israeli forces on Tuesday (6 January) killed at least 40 people during an attack on a United Nations-run school in Gaza.

The Israeli attack on the Fakhora school in the northern town of Jabaliya, which also wounded around 100 people, was the deadliest single strike of the offensive so far and the third UN school to come under fire within 24 hours.

The bombing h...

