Ad
euobserver
Pyramids in Cairo: tourist sites are all but deserted as unrest continues (Photo: EUobserver)

EU fears economic migrants from Egypt

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are concerned that a potential economic collapse in Egypt could prompt a new surge in migration from north Africa to Mediterranean EU states.

Diplomats on the Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC) discussed the scenario at a meeting in Brussels earlier this week.

"It's a country of almost 90 million people on the EU's southern fringe. If things keep getting worse, where do you think that they will go? It won't be to other places in Africa, or to Scandinavia,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Loopholes aplenty in EU 'arms ban' on Egypt
Pyramids in Cairo: tourist sites are all but deserted as unrest continues (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections