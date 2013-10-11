EU fears economic migrants from Egypt

EU countries are concerned that a potential economic collapse in Egypt could prompt a new surge in migration from north Africa to Mediterranean EU states.
Diplomats on the Union's Political and Security Committee (PSC) discussed the scenario at a meeting in Brussels earlier this week.
"It's a country of almost 90 million people on the EU's southern fringe. If things keep getting worse, where do you think that they will go? It won't be to other places in Africa, or to Scandinavia,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
