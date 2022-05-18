EU and US keen to seize Russian funds for Ukraine

The EU is carrying out legal assessments on whether it can use frozen Russian money to rebuild Ukraine after the war, the EU Commission said Wednesday (18 May).

"We need to make sure Russia pays for its aggression against Ukrainian people and the damage it has caused," EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"We are not alone in this and the US thinking goes in the same direction", he added.

The potential Russian pot would consist of some €285bn from fr...