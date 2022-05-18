Ad
EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU and US keen to seize Russian funds for Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is carrying out legal assessments on whether it can use frozen Russian money to rebuild Ukraine after the war, the EU Commission said Wednesday (18 May).

"We need to make sure Russia pays for its aggression against Ukrainian people and the damage it has caused," EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said.

"We are not alone in this and the US thinking goes in the same direction", he added.

The potential Russian pot would consist of some €285bn from fr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU financial affairs commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

