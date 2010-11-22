Visa breakthrough masks EU-Ukraine tensions

Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovych will score a diplomatic victory on visa-free travel at a summit in Brussels on Monday (22 November). But his opponents say he is taking the country backwards in terms of democracy and good governance.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in a communique on Friday said: "I am pleased that we are able to announce an Action Plan towards the establishment of a visa-free regime for Ukraine."
The plan, a list of specific conditions that K...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.