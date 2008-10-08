MEPs set stage for lifting Belarus sanctions

The European Parliament is to give broad political backing for EU states to next week partly suspend Belarus sanctions. The Vienna-based pan-European security club, the OSCE, lent its support to the move in Minsk on Tuesday.

In a draft resolution agreed by the five largest political groups in parliament ahead of a plenary vote on Thursday (9 October), MEPs urge EU countries to "consider partly suspending sanctions for [certain] representatives of the authorities for six months, under th...