MEPs set stage for lifting Belarus sanctions

The European Parliament is to give broad political backing for EU states to next week partly suspend Belarus sanctions. The Vienna-based pan-European security club, the OSCE, lent its support to the move in Minsk on Tuesday.
In a draft resolution agreed by the five largest political groups in parliament ahead of a plenary vote on Thursday (9 October), MEPs urge EU countries to "consider partly suspending sanctions for [certain] representatives of the authorities for six months, under th...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
