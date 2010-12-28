Ad
euobserver
EU industry commissioner Antonio Tajani (Photo: EPP)

EU industry chief voices need to block Chinese takeovers

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe should establish a new authority with powers to block foreign takeovers of strategic European businesses, EU industry commissioner Antonio Tajani has argued.

The authority is particularly necessary as Chinese companies increasingly look to grow their overseas investments, the Italian politician said in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt on Monday (27 December).

"Chinese companies have the means to buy more and more European enterprises with key technolog...

