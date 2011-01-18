Uzbek massacre hangs over Barroso-Karimov meeting

A memorandum on energy is to dominate a meeting in Brussels between European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Uzbek chief Islam Karimov, responsible for massacring 1,500 of his own people just six years ago.

An EU official preparing the event, which is to take place on Monday (24 January), told EUobserver that Brussels and Tashkent are finalising the wording of the memo and hope to sign it on the day of the meeting.

"At this stage, it's basically a political declaratio...