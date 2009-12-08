Ad
East Jerusalem: a holy city for Jews, Christians and Muslims (Photo: laika slips the lead)

EU tries to breathe life into Middle East peace talks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has attempted to breathe new life into Middle East peace talks by calling for Israelis and Palestinians to share the sacred city of Jerusalem.

"If there is to be a genuine peace, a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of two states," EU foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday (8 December).

Formal peace talks ground to a halt last year with the fate of East Jerusalem at the heart of the problem.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

