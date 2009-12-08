EU tries to breathe life into Middle East peace talks

The EU has attempted to breathe new life into Middle East peace talks by calling for Israelis and Palestinians to share the sacred city of Jerusalem.

"If there is to be a genuine peace, a way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of two states," EU foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Tuesday (8 December).

Formal peace talks ground to a halt last year with the fate of East Jerusalem at the heart of the problem.

...