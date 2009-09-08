Ukraine elections risk stoking EU-Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko has said Russia is trying to destabilise his country, in comments that could be designed to draw EU politicians into taking sides in Ukraine's presidential elections.

Speaking in German magazine Der Spiegel on Monday (7 September), Mr Yushchenko said there is a risk that the Crimean peninsula could try to split from Ukraine.

"There are no domestic reasons for this. The problem only arises when someone somehow plays the Crimea card. That is wh...