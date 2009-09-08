Ad
euobserver
Mr Yushchenko (l) and Mr Kaczynski in Warsaw on Monday (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Ukraine elections risk stoking EU-Russia tensions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko has said Russia is trying to destabilise his country, in comments that could be designed to draw EU politicians into taking sides in Ukraine's presidential elections.

Speaking in German magazine Der Spiegel on Monday (7 September), Mr Yushchenko said there is a risk that the Crimean peninsula could try to split from Ukraine.

"There are no domestic reasons for this. The problem only arises when someone somehow plays the Crimea card. That is wh...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Yushchenko (l) and Mr Kaczynski in Warsaw on Monday (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections