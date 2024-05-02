Ad
euobserver
Eurovision, European Games, Islamic Games, Formula 1, and now COP29, Baku has seen them all over the past decade. Virtually before each major event hosted by the country, the voice of independent civil society and media have been muffled (Photo: Hikmat Gafarzada)

Opinion

Azerbaijan's pre-COP29 crackdown

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Alexandra Sabou, Brussels,

As Azerbaijani civil society grapples with yet another wave of crackdown, it is disheartening to reflect on the lack of progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms over the past decade.

Since the infamous 2013/2014 crackdown that marked the beginning of a sustained assault on civic spac...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Alexandra Sabou is an advocacy manager at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum


Related articles

COP29 host Azerbaijan escapes Munich Security scrutiny
EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians
Eurovision, European Games, Islamic Games, Formula 1, and now COP29, Baku has seen them all over the past decade. Virtually before each major event hosted by the country, the voice of independent civil society and media have been muffled (Photo: Hikmat Gafarzada)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Alexandra Sabou is an advocacy manager at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum


Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections