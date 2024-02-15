Ad
euobserver
In 2009, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev removed the two-term limit for presidents, consolidating his hold on the presidency (Photo: European Union)

COP29 host Azerbaijan escapes Munich Security scrutiny

EU & the World
Opinion
by Mary Robinson, Brussels,

The Munich Security Report released this week is very thorough in outlining some of the most pressing challenges to international security, ahead of the annual conference.

However, there is a topic central to democracy that is missing from the report and fails to get the attention it deserves — that is the global struggle against unfair and fraudulent elections that persists today. This reality is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mary Robinson was the first woman president of Ireland and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She is an Adjunct Professor of Climate Justice at Trinity College Dublin.

Related articles

Three steps EU can take to halt Azerbaijan's mafia-style bullying
MEP points to wider Polish backing for Azerbaijan
Russia to blame for Azerbaijan attack, EU says
EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians
In 2009, Azerbaijan's president Ilham Aliyev removed the two-term limit for presidents, consolidating his hold on the presidency (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Mary Robinson was the first woman president of Ireland and a former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. She is an Adjunct Professor of Climate Justice at Trinity College Dublin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections