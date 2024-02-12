Ad
Winter ice would extend to Normandy in northern France if the Atlantic circulation collapses (Photo: nato.int)

Key Atlantic circulation system nearing breakdown, study finds

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The circulation of the Atlantic Ocean is heading towards a breakdown that will dramatically alter the climate system, a paper published on Friday (9 February) has found.

By modelling vast amounts of data, the research team headed by climate physicist René van Westenhave from the University of Utrecht created an early warning system that suggests the so-called Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Amoc) is heading towards a breakdown before the end of this century.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

