euobserver
Some EU officials fear that the war in Gaza will cause further damage to geopolitical relations between Europe and Africa (Photo: R Boed)

Analysis

Understanding EU's silence on ICJ Gaza 'genocide' case

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

While the legal tussle between Israel and South Africa over Pretoria's claims to the International Court of Justice in the Hague that Israel's military assault against Gaza amounts to "genocidal intent" against the Palestinian people has intensified the international community's divisions on the war, the EU has been conspicuous by its silence.

In presentations on 11 January, lawyers for the South Africa government presenting the case ac...

AfricaAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

