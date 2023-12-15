Friday

15th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. EU & the World

EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war

  • As the UN vote earlier this week showed, there are different positions among EU member states (Photo: European Council)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders failed to issue a joint statement on the Israel/Gaza war at their summit in Brussels on Friday (15 December), despite shared views on what should happen after the conflict ends.

There was no statement due to disagreement on whether to call for a ceasefire, as shown also in a UN vote earlier this week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"I'm supposed to represent a common position, but there is no common position," said EU foreign-affairs chief Josep Borrell on Thursday, ahead of the meeting with EU leaders.

As the UN vote showed, a few member states have changed their minds about the call for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza, since the previous meeting of EU leaders in October where Spain was mainly isolated on strong wording about the war.

"In the UN, we were not united as the European Union," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels.

In total, 17 out of 27 voted in favour of the UN resolution, with Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Poland, and Sweden not abstaining this time but backing the call for a ceasefire.

Austria and the Czech Republic voted against a ceasefire.

"I'm not sure we can reach agreement on the use of the word ceasefire, but I do think we'll see the EU's position move considerably from where it was in October," said Ireland's Leo Varadkar ahead of the EU summit.

"We now have a majority of countries here in the European Union calling for a ceasefire," he said.

Israel and its EU friends say that a ceasefire would prevent Israel from pursuing Hamas, the group which rules Gaza and which attacked Israel on 7 October.

But Varadkar added: "You can pursue terrorists without engaging in the kind of war and destruction that Israel is engaging in".

When talking about differences between EU countries's thinking, French president Emmanuel Macron said: "I think our objectives are shared; security of Israel, the peace and security of the region and the defence of international humanitarian rights."

And ceasefire differences aside, there is a growing consensus in the EU about how to approach the situation after the conflict.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said that "there cannot be a mid- or long-term Israeli security presence" in Gaza.

"There can be no peace unless there is the prospect of a political solution both for Israelis and Palestinians and this is the two-state solution," she also said, pointing out that a "reformed" Palestinian authority must be able to govern in both West Bank and Gaza.

She spoke against the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, but also highlighted that "Gaza cannot be a safe haven for Hamas".

Meanwhile, the leaders of Belgium, Spain, Ireland, and Malta sent a letter to EU Council president Charles Michel last week saying the EU should go further on measures to protect civilians, the political agreement on the two-state solution, and the immediate call for a ceasefire.

"The credible prospect of recognition of a Palestinian state alongside the state of Israel is the basis for progress towards mutual recognition, peace and security in the region," reads the letter, dated 8 December.

The four EU leaders warn that there can be no return to the status quo before 7 October and that more financial and political support was needed for the Palestinian authorities to take control of Gaza.

"The two-state solution is the only path allowing Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace with each other," German chancellor Olaf Scholz also said at the end of the summit in Brussels.

To date, at least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed since 7 October, according to Gaza health ministry figures. Hamas killed some 1,200 Israelis.

Since the war started, Europe has organised 28 humanitarian flights to deliver 1,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the war zone.

Site Section

  1. EU & the World

Related stories

  1. Israel losing EU support on Gaza war, UN vote shows
  2. EU calls for increased fuel supplies into Gaza
  3. Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position
  4. Beyond Ukraine and Gaza, an overlooked genocide in Darfur

Opinion

Germany, Israel and Gaza: an increasingly untenable position

I completely agree with the Berlin government's concern about anti-Semitism in Germany — but I think its approach to the war in Gaza and developments in the West Bank is morally wrong, politically damaging, rigid and likely to break soon.

Opinion

Beyond Ukraine and Gaza, an overlooked genocide in Darfur

Bordering Libya, Chad, Central African Republic, South Sudan, Eritrea and Egypt, Sudan is in the immediate vicinity of the European neighbourhood and the ongoing war in Africa's third-largest country, could have worse repercussions than the Libyan collapse for the EU.

Opinion

Georgia needs EU membership — despite its government

Of course, EU membership does not guarantee free expression or lasting democratic progress. But Georgia's current suppression of free speech and cultural independence extends well beyond the culture ministry.'

Latest News

  1. EU summit unable to issue joint statement on Gaza war
  2. EU seeks migrant deal with Egypt in January
  3. EU backs Finland border closure as Russia conscripts migrants
  4. Orbán could lift Ukraine-aid veto, if his EU funds unfrozen
  5. Macron's hypocrisy at COP28
  6. MEPs: 'Scale down Frontex operations in some EU states'
  7. EU fails to agree on €50bn war aid for Ukraine, after Orbán veto
  8. EU agrees Ukraine accession talks as Orbán leaves room

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us