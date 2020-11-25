Georgia's 'rigged' elections? Takeaways for the EU

A tale of two Georgias. Yes, Joe Biden keeps Georgia, as the recount has shown (although Donald Trump asked for a new recount.) But the US state remains crucial, given the runoffs for the Senate early next year.
In the meantime, parliamentary elections took place last month and this, in the other Georgia - the one that borders Russia, Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The second round in this Caucasus country took place last Saturday (21 November). The winners are known, yet the co...
Teona Lavrelashvili and Steven Van Hecke of the KU Leuven Public Governance Institute are project manager coordinator respectively of the European Party Monitor.
