Why German presidency is wrong on rule of law

Early next year, all going well, Brussels will turn on the taps and €750bn in funds designed to help Europe's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will start to flow into every corner of the EU.
Together with over a trillion euros that has been earmarked for the EU's seven-year budget, this money will shore up temporary work schemes, help construct critical health infrastructure and boost medical and vaccine research.
These funds are badly needed, but sadly history teaches us ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Carl Dolan is head of advocacy at the Open Society European Policy Institute
Carl Dolan is head of advocacy at the Open Society European Policy Institute