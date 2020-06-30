Ad
euobserver
Last 160km segment to be laid in Danish waters after permit finalised (Photo: nordstream2.com)

Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

"Nothing will stop" Nord Stream 2, Russia has said, after new US sanctions on a pipeline that is seeing the EU side with Russia against its transatlantic ally.

"Our view remains the same: nothing will stop the finalisation of Nord Stream 2 [NS2]. And we leave to Germany and other EU member states to pass judgement on such US measures," Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told EUobserver on Monday (29 June).

The Russian-owned firm building the pipe from Russia to Germ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish NGO pits porpoises vs Russia's Nord Stream 2
Merkel: Nord Stream 2 is 'political'
Mustard gas and cod: Last chance to stop Nord Stream 2?
Last 160km segment to be laid in Danish waters after permit finalised (Photo: nordstream2.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections