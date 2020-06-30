Russia: 'Nothing will stop' Germany gas pipeline

"Nothing will stop" Nord Stream 2, Russia has said, after new US sanctions on a pipeline that is seeing the EU side with Russia against its transatlantic ally.

"Our view remains the same: nothing will stop the finalisation of Nord Stream 2 [NS2]. And we leave to Germany and other EU member states to pass judgement on such US measures," Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told EUobserver on Monday (29 June).

The Russian-owned firm building the pipe from Russia to Germ...