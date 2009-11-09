Ad
euobserver
The Brandenburg Gate. At least 136 people were killed trying to cross the wall in its 28-year history (Photo: Wolfgang Staudt)

Bittersweet feelings as Europeans celebrate end of Berlin Wall

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The fall of the Berlin Wall 20 years ago changed the course of EU history. But many people in Europe are still waiting for the political and economic freedoms promised by the event.

Lela-Rose Engler was on 9 November 1989 a 26-year-old student of East German origin resident in West Berlin. Having heard radio reports of massing crowds on the eastern side of the barrier, she took the underground to the Heinrich-Heine-Strasse crossing point at around 11pm local time to see what was going ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

