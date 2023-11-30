Israel recalls ambassador to Spain in new diplomatic spat

In a new diplomatic spat between Tel Aviv and Madrid, Israel recalled its ambassador to Spain, Rodica Radian-Gordon, on Thursday (30 November) — after comments made by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.
Sánchez publicly questioned on state television whether Israel is respecting international law in its response to the Hamas attacks on 7 October.
"With the images, we are seeing and the growing number, especially of boys and girls, who are dying, I have serious doubts that the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.