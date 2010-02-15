Ukraine leader considers post-election trip to EU capital

Ukraine's president-elect, Viktor Yanukovych, is considering going to Brussels for his first foreign trip as the country's leader in a bid to polish up his EU credentials.
Anna German, Mr Yanukovych's spokeswoman, told EUobserver on Monday (15 February) that the move is "possible," with invitations already received from both Brussels and Moscow, but that a final decision has not yet been made.
The country's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, is to set a date for Mr Yanukovych's inaug...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
