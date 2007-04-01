EU splinter group emerges on Kosovo

A small group of EU states has splintered from the EU and US position that the UN should swiftly give "supervised independence" to Kosovo.
Slovakia, Romania and Greece raised objections to the so-called Ahtisaari plan for Kosovo independence at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Bremen, Germany at the weekend, with diplomatic sources also saying that Spain and Italy harbour reservations about the Kosovo blueprint.
"I have underlined - as has been already expressed b...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
