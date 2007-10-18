Mandelson strongly critical of Chinese trade policy

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has lambasted China's trade policy towards the European Union, demanding that the country opens itself up for European goods and services or risk facing a protectionist backlash.

In a private letter sent to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso - and seen by the BBC - Mr Mandelson called the trade relationship between the two economies "deeply unequal".

He wrote that while the EU has become the largest export market for Chinese man...