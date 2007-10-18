Ad
euobserver
China is a "juggernaut," according to Mr Mandelson (Photo: European Community, 2005)

Mandelson strongly critical of Chinese trade policy

EU & the World
by Jochen Luypaert,

EU trade commissioner Peter Mandelson has lambasted China's trade policy towards the European Union, demanding that the country opens itself up for European goods and services or risk facing a protectionist backlash.

In a private letter sent to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso - and seen by the BBC - Mr Mandelson called the trade relationship between the two economies "deeply unequal".

He wrote that while the EU has become the largest export market for Chinese man...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Eurozone ministers call for stronger Chinese currency
Brussels to face lawsuit over green bulbs
China is a "juggernaut," according to Mr Mandelson (Photo: European Community, 2005)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections