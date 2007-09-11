MEPs divided in seats debate

MEPs are divided over a draft report on how their seats should be allocated after the 2009 parliamentary elections with Italian and Irish MEPs feeling hard done by.
Under proposals discussed in the constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday (11 September), Spain would get four extra seats, while France, Sweden and Austria would get two extra and Britain, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Latvia and Sweden would get one more MEP.
Opening the debate, Romanian socialist M...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here