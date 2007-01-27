EU states give green light to Afghanistan police mission

Some 160 EU-badge wearing police experts could be deployed in Afghanistan by mid-2007, after member states' officials in the Political and Security Committee gave the mission the green light on Friday (26 January).
The project - still in its early planning phase - is designed to support a NATO-led military and nation-building campaign in the South Asian country and will be funded from the EU's €170 million Common Foreign and Security Policy budget for 2007.
"This will be on the s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
