Ad
euobserver
The EU's carbon levy will apply to imports of heavy emitting imports including steel. (Photo: Renate Meijer)

Under political pressure, EU hints at 'opportunity' to reform carbon levy

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox,

The EU Commission has left the door open to reform of its planned carbon import levy, days after the main centre-right political group in the EU institutions called for its implementation to be delayed by two years. 

“The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism [CBAM] has to be scrutinised as well regarding i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

'We're not trying to undermine EU carbon levy', says South Africa
EU's carbon border tax will hurt developing country SMEs
Lamy: EU should work with African states to make carbon tax work
The EU's carbon levy will apply to imports of heavy emitting imports including steel. (Photo: Renate Meijer)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections