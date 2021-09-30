Russia using gas-price crisis to bully EU, Ukraine says

Russia is manipulating gas prices to force EU concessions on energy security, Ukraine has warned.

"We can see what's happening with the gas prices, which we treat as an incident of hybrid warfare, basically ... the signal Russia is sending to European capitals is: 'We're really manipulating prices, so you should launch Nord Stream 2 to stabilise the prices'. This is a clear narrative for us," Ukrainian deputy-prime minister Olha Stefanishyna told EUobserver in Brussels on Tuesday (28 ...