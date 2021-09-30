Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian deputy prime minister, in charge of EU and Nato affairs, Olha Stefanishyna (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

Russia using gas-price crisis to bully EU, Ukraine says

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is manipulating gas prices to force EU concessions on energy security, Ukraine has warned.

"We can see what's happening with the gas prices, which we treat as an incident of hybrid warfare, basically ... the signal Russia is sending to European capitals is: 'We're really manipulating prices, so you should launch Nord Stream 2 to stabilise the prices'. This is a clear narrative for us," Ukrainian deputy-prime minister Olha Stefanishyna told EUobserver in Brussels on Tuesday (28 ...

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

