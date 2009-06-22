Battle for Georgian billions comes to EU capital

US public relations firm APCO has begun lobbying EU institutions over the ownership of a Georgian TV station, in a case linking curious events in London, Tbilisi and Minsk.

Inna Gudavadze, the widow of Georgian oligarch Badri Patarkatsishvili, has hired the PR company to help create political pressure around her legal battle to secure her late husband's assets.

In May, Ms Gudavadze's lawyers met in Brussels with the EU's special representative for Georgia and with senior officials...