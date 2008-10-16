EU-Russia talks on hold for one more month

A divided EU at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday (15 October) put off until November a decision on when to restart talks on a partnership treaty with Russia. Parallel Russia-Georgia peace talks in Geneva will also resume next month, after a first round broke apart without result.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker said the Russia decision will come just ahead of an EU-Russia summit in Nice, France on 14 November. The timing may allow the European Commission to present a "roo...