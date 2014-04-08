Two more Ukrainians try to get off EU blacklist

Two more Ukrainians under an EU asset freeze - the former president’s son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, and businessman Serhiy Kurchenko - have filed objections with the EU Council in Brussels.

Diplomatic contacts said the council’s “Coest” working group is considering their appeals, but predicted they will have to fight the decision at the EU court in Luxembourg.

“This kind of complaint is normally the first step before launching legal proceedings,” one source said.

The EU asse...