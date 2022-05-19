Ad
euobserver
Ukraine is one of the world's largest suppliers of grain (Photo: Dominik Bartsch)

EU states warn of looming food-price crisis

EU & the World
Health & Society
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Prices of cereals, fertilisers, and oilseed have shot up drastically in several European markets due to Russia's war on Ukraine, prompting some member states to seek EU aid.

The prices of maize, bread wheat, and common wheat are already between 56 percent and 71 percent higher than normal in Bulgaria, for instance, while sunflower oil is 81 percent more expensive, Sofia warned its peers in the EU Council ahead of a farm ministers meeting on 24 May.

And the higher costs of feedin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU urged to grow more wheat to avert food crisis
EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
Calls to fix food market as world faces 'largest crisis in history'
Ukraine is one of the world's largest suppliers of grain (Photo: Dominik Bartsch)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & SocietyUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections