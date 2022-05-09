'Visegrád will survive', but as a fractured alliance

EU ambassadors have been negotiating a deal on the EU's oil embargo against Russia over the weekend, but Hungary has vehemently opposed the new energy sanctions.

While Hungary is not the only country voicing serious concerns over its energy security in light of the possible Russian oil ban, its stance highlights how far Budapest has drifted away from its European allies, including the Visegrad Four. And especially Poland.

"This is the lowest point the V4 cooperation has reached ...