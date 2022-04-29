Ad
euobserver
Local and regional leaders called on the EU Commission and member states to facilitate the purchase of solar panels by consumers (Photo: Stephen Rees)

EU regions ask to speed up green transition amid energy crisis

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Regional and local authorities have called on the EU and member states to accelerate the green transition and phase out Russian oil, gas and coal imports — amid high prices and market uncertainty.

"The objective of energy security is not to be considered an alternative to the climate transition," the Committee of the Regions said in a resolution voted on Thursday (28 April).

Europe's awakening from Russian fossil-fuel dependency has forced the 27-nations bloc to rethink the future...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

