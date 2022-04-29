EU regions ask to speed up green transition amid energy crisis

Regional and local authorities have called on the EU and member states to accelerate the green transition and phase out Russian oil, gas and coal imports — amid high prices and market uncertainty.
"The objective of energy security is not to be considered an alternative to the climate transition," the Committee of the Regions said in a resolution voted on Thursday (28 April).
Europe's awakening from Russian fossil-fuel dependency has forced the 27-nations bloc to rethink the future...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
