EU commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said the bloc should not rely on one European company - or country - for crucial chip-production (Photo: European Commission)

EU mulls relaxing state-aid rules to help chip production

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU could allow a relaxing of state-aid rules in order to fund new chip-producing plants in the bloc.

The move is part of an effort to ease worries around Europe's dependence on Asian producers, but will face tough scrutiny.

The bloc has been hard-hit by an unprecedented global shortage in semiconductors, holding up the trade of goods and has been driving up prices of smartphones.

"The commi...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

