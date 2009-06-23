EU takes China to WTO over raw materials

The European Union and the United States launched a joint action against China at the World Trade Organisation on Tuesday (23 June) over the Asian giant's use of export restrictions on raw materials.
"The Chinese restrictions on raw materials distort competition and increase global prices, making things even more difficult for our companies in this economic downturn," said European trade commissioner Catherine Ashton.
"I hope that we can find an amicable solution to this issue t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here