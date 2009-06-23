Ad
The EU says Chinese companies, including metal producers, gain an unfair advantage from China's export restrictions (Photo: Notat)

EU takes China to WTO over raw materials

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union and the United States launched a joint action against China at the World Trade Organisation on Tuesday (23 June) over the Asian giant's use of export restrictions on raw materials.

"The Chinese restrictions on raw materials distort competition and increase global prices, making things even more difficult for our companies in this economic downturn," said European trade commissioner Catherine Ashton.

"I hope that we can find an amicable solution to this issue t...

