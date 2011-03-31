EU and China continue WTO wrangling over screws

Wrangling over EU import duties on Chinese-made screws and bolts is set to continue, with reports suggesting China has launched an appeal against a ruling by the World Trade Organisation.

In its appeal on Wednesday (30 March), China told the WTO that its ruling on the legality of EU import duties on the materials used in cars and and machinery had not gone far enough.

The move comes less than a week after the EU also appealed the same ruling, under which the international trade ...